Priyanka Chopra Gets a Warm Welcome In New York From Kal Penn, Jay Sean; See pic

Priyanka Chopra is currently in New York.

Actor Priyanka Chopra got a warm welcome in New York, on Wednesday, 22 November. Priyanka's manager Anjula Acharia shared a couple of pictures with the actor as they hung out with their NRI friends and Kelly Ripa.

Her manager wrote, "We had such a warm and wonderful night hosting our girl @priyankachopra being in town with friends and family ♥️ @humaabedin @kellyripa @instasuelos @kalpenn @sarita__choudhury @jaysean @tharanatalie @furhan_ahmad."

Jay Sean commented, “Such a lovely night! Thankyou @anjula_acharia @furhan_ahmad.” Never Have I Ever star Poorna Jagganathan was ‘Very j (jealous)’ so have missed out on the party. Anjula suggested that she should move to NYC. Kelly wrote, “Now that was a good night! Thank you @anjula_acharia and @furhan_ahmad for the dazzling time. Welcome back @priyankachopra.”

Priyanka will be seen next with John Cena and Idris Elba in Heads of State.

