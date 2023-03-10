ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: Priyanka Chopra and Preity Zinta Reunite For Holi Celebration

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted a Holi party at their Los Angeles home earlier this week.

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas hosted a fun Holi party for their friends at their Los Angeles home earlier this week. The couple celebrated the festival of colours with actor Preity Zinta and her husband, Gene Goodenough. On Thursday, 9 March, Preity took to Instagram to share some colourful photos from the celebration. The Koi... Mil Gaya actor also thanked Nick and Priyanka for being such "fun hosts".

"Happy Holi everyone (heart emoji) What a fun day today turned out to be. Thank you @priyankachopra & @nickjonas for being such gracious & fun hosts. Absolutely loved celebrating Holi with you guys. Thank god it was not raining & the sun was out. I’m sleeping like a baby tonight after all the dancing & yummy food," she wrote in her caption.

Take a look at the pictures here.

Topics:  Preity Zinta   Priyanka Chopra   Nick Jonas 

