In Photos: PM Modi Releases 8 Cheetahs MP's Kuno National Park
This marks the reintroduction of Cheetahs, who were considered to be extinct in India for 70 years.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his birthday, Saturday, 17 September, released eight Cheetahs at the Kuno National Park in Madhya Pradesh.
A special cargo flight carrying eight cheetahs from Namibia landed at the Indian Air Force Station in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh on Saturday.
PM Modi released five female and three male Cheetahs into quarantine enclosure at the Kuno National Park, which is approximately 165 km away from Gwalior.
Edited By :Ahamad Fuwad
