In Photos: King Charles Visits New Gurudwara in UK, Lauds 'Langar'

Charles covered his head with a handkerchief in the gurudwara, and even sat on the floor with community members.

The Quint
Published
Photos
2 min read

Britain's King Charles III visited the newly-built Guru Nanak Gurudwara in Luton on Tuesday, 6 December, and met volunteers of the Luton Sikh Soup Kitchen, who run the Sikh place of worship.

He also mingled with members of the community, including volunteers and children. Charles was seen covering his head with a handkerchief in respect, and even sat on the floor with community members.

The royal family uploaded several pictures of the king on their Instagram handle, saying, "At the newly built Guru Nanak Gurdwara, His Majesty met volunteers who run the Luton Sikh Soup Kitchen Stand."

They also added that the kitchen provides hot vegetarian meals seven days a week, 365 days a year. Apart from this, the gurudwara had run a pop-up COVID-19 vaccine clinic, which was one of the first of its kind in Britain.

Topics:  Britain   Gurudwara   King Charles III 

