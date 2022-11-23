ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Kartik Aaryan Celebrates His Birthday With Fans
Kartik Aaryan also shared a teaser for his upcoming film 'Shehzada' on his birthday.
Kartik Aaryan who turned 32 this year took some time off to celebrate his birthday with his fans. The Freddy actor was all smiles for the photos. He even went on to cut a cake with his beloved fans.
The Bhool Bhuliayaa 2 actor also released the teaser for his upcoming film Shehzada as a gift to his fans on his birthday. The film also stars Kriti Sanon.
Topics: Kartik Aaryan Kartik Aaryan Birthday
