In Photos: Kareena Kapoor Shares Fun Candids From Her 'Dover Diaries'
Kareena Kapoor is currently shooting for Hansal Mehta's untitled film in Dover, UK.
Kareena Kapoor is currently busy shooting for filmmaker Hansal Menhta's upcoming untitled film in the United Kingdom. Taking to social media, the actor posted a bunch of candids from her shoot in England's coastal town, Dover, on 16 November. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is reportedly a mystery thriller, where Kareena will be seen playing the role of a detective.
Sharing the behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram, the Jab We Met actor wrote, "Dover Diaries (heart emoji) United Kingdom 2022 (heart emoji). Always a mood on set."
Take a look at them here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Kareena Kapoor Ekta Kapoor Hansal Mehta
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.