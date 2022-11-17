ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: Kareena Kapoor Shares Fun Candids From Her 'Dover Diaries'

Kareena Kapoor is currently shooting for Hansal Mehta's untitled film in Dover, UK.

Kareena Kapoor is currently busy shooting for filmmaker Hansal Menhta's upcoming untitled film in the United Kingdom. Taking to social media, the actor posted a bunch of candids from her shoot in England's coastal town, Dover, on 16 November. Produced by Ekta Kapoor, the film is reportedly a mystery thriller, where Kareena will be seen playing the role of a detective.

Sharing the behind-the-scenes pictures on Instagram, the Jab We Met actor wrote, "Dover Diaries (heart emoji) United Kingdom 2022 (heart emoji). Always a mood on set."

Take a look at them here:

