In Photos: Actor Hansika Motwani and Sohael Kathuria Are Married

Actor Hansika Motwani and her Mumbai-based businessman boyfriend Sohael Kathuria are married. The couple tied the knot in Jaipur's Mundota Fort and Palace, Rajasthan on 4 December, in the presence of their family and friends. Several pictures from their wedding day have surfaced the internet. While Hansika chose a traditional red lehenga for her big day, Sohail looked dapper in his embroidered ivory kurta.

Here are some of the pictures from their weddin