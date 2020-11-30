View Fullscreen
1/8
Fireworks light the sky at the illuminated Golden Temple on the occasion of 551st birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev, the founder of Sikh religion, in Amritsar,
(Photo: PTI)
In Photos: How Guru Nanak Jayanti Was Celebrate This Year
Here is how people across the country celebrated 551st the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev.
The festival of Gurupurab is not only regarded as an auspicious occasion but is also the birth anniversary of the first of the ten Sikh gurus, Guru Nanak Dev Ji. As the Sikhs believe that the Guru Nanak brought enlightenment to the world, the festival is also referred to as the Prakash Utsav, which means “birth of light”.
Here is how people across the country celebrated 551st the birth anniversary of Guru Nanak Dev on Monday, 30 November.
