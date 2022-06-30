Relief for Delhi as IMD Declares Monsoon, Waterlogging & Traffic in Many Parts
Visuals of rain from Delhi-NCR showed streets inundated with water as commuters waded through.
Delhi woke up to rain in several parts of the city and surrounding NCR on Thursday, 30 June, marking the onset of monsoon in the national capital. The prolonged showers brought relief from the hot and humid weather that had been prevailing in Delhi over the past few days.
"Southwest Monsoon has advanced into entire Uttar Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Jammu & Kashmir, some parts of Rajasthan, entire Delhi, some parts of Punjab and Haryana today, the 30th June, 2022," the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Thursday morning.
Waterlogging was reported from several areas, leading to traffic snarls. Visuals showed streets inundated with water as commuters waded through.
- 01/05
Boys play on a waterlogged road amid monsoon rains in Ghaziabad.
(Photo: PTI)
- 02/05
Pedestrians holding umbrellas walk on the road amid rains in New Delhi.
(Photo: PTI)
- 03/05
Vehicles ply on a waterlogged road amid monsoon rains, near Pragati Maidan in New Delhi.
(Photo: PTI)
- 04/05
Vehicles stuck in a heavy traffic jam on the NH-24 amid monsoon rains.
(Photo: PTI)
- 05/05
Waterlogging and traffic on a Delhi road amid monsoon rains.
(Photo: PTI)
The IMD has issued an orange alert, warning of heavy rainfall in some areas of Delhi on Thursday, and moderate rainfall on Friday. The maximum temperature will come down to 34-35 degrees Celsius.
Traffic has been restricted at the railway underpass Pul Prahladpur, Lal Kuan Red Light, and some other areas due to waterlogging.
“As per IMD report, ‘Thunderstorm with light to moderate intensity rain and gusty winds' would occur over and adjoining areas of entire Delhi. Commuters are advised to plan their journey accordingly," the traffic police tweeted.
Several parts of Delhi like ITO, Barapullah, Ring Road, and the capital borders, specially Delhi-Noida border, Chilla Border, UP Gate, Delhi-Gurugram road experienced heavy traffic.
From 1 June, Delhi has received just 24.5 mm of rainfall against the normal of 74.1 mm till Thursday morning.
or more
PREMIUM
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.