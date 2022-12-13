ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Filmmaker Guneet Monga & Sunny Kapoor Tie the Knot
Guneet Monga and Sunny Kapoor got married on 12 December.
Film producer Guneet Monga and entrepreneur Sunny Kapoor tied the knot at a Gurudwara in Mumbai, on 12 December, in the presence of their close friends and family. The couple's wedding was attended by several Bollywood celebrities including filmmaker Farah Khan and veteran actor Neena Gupta, among others.
The couple shared some memorable pictures from their big day on social media. Take a look at them here:
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Farah Khan Neena Gupta Guneet Monga
ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×