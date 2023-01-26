ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Egypt's President Abdel Fattah El-Sisi In India for R-Day Event
Sisi arrived in India on Wednesday, 25 January, and was accorded a ceremonial welcome at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.
President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi attended India's Republic Day 2023 celebrations as the chief guest on on Thursday, 26 January.
This is the first time India has invited a foreign dignitary for the event after the gap of last two years due to coronavirus pandemic.
