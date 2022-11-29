ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Inside Delhi's Garima Greh – a Shelter Home & More for Trans Persons
The Quint visited a Garima Greh in Sitapur, which is funded by the central government & is home to 25 trans persons.
Residents of at least three Garima Grehs – shelter homes for transgender persons which are funded by the Ministry of Social Justice and Empowerment – allege that they have received no funds from the government since January.
The funds provide for the rent, food, staff salaries, and other expenses at Garima Grehs.
As they struggle to keep the shelter going, The Quint on Monday, 28 November, visited a Garima Greh in Sitapur – one of the 12 shelter homes in Delhi.
Topics: Delhi Transgender In Photos
