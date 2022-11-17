In Photos: Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor & Kriti Sanon Grace An Award Show

Deepika Padukone, Janhvi Kapoor, Kartik Aaryan, Kriti Sanon, and several other celebs graced an award show in Mumbai on 16 November. The stars put their most fashionable foot forward to slay the evening. While Deepika Padukone looked mesmerizing in her white tulle skirt paired with a matching shirt and black sash, Janhvi Kapoor was a vision in her shimmery blue mermaid gown.

Take a look at the pictures here: