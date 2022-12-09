ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Akshay Kumar Gives a Brief Tour of His Lavish Mumbai House
Akshay Kumar posted a video of his house on social media in order to promote his apparel brand.
Actor Akshay Kumar recently shared a video on Instagram, in which he gave his fans a little tour of his artistic house in Mumbai. This is the first time the actor has posted a video of his house on social media. In the video, he can be seen talking about his upcoming apparel brand, as he takes his fans through his wardrobe.
Here are some stills from the video.
Topics: Akshay Kumar
