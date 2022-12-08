ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Aamir Khan, Kajol & Yuvraj Singh Arrive At 'Salaam Venky' Screening
'Salaam Venky' starring Kajol, Aamir Khan, and Vishal Jethwa will hit the silver screens on 9 December.
The makers of Salaam Venky, starring Kajol and Vishal Jethwa, hosted a special screening of their film in Mumbai on Wednesday, ahead of its theatrical release on 9 December. Actor Aamir Khan also has a cameo in the slice-of-life drama helmed by actor-director Revathi.
The cast and crew of the film arrived with their families at the film's screening. Actors Tanuja, Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Sheth, Esha Deol, and cricketer Yuvraj Singh also attended the screening.
Here are some pictures from the screening.
Topics: Aamir Khan Kajol Yuvraj Singh
