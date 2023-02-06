In Pics: Hillary Clinton in Gujarat, Announces $50 Mn Climate Fund For Women

Former US Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who is on a two-day visit to Gujarat, announced a 'Global Climate Resilience Fund' of $50 million on Sunday, 5 February, to tackle the effects of climate change, which poses an additional challenge to women who work in the informal sectors.

Addressing the members of Self-Employed Women's Association (SEWA) in Ahmedabad, Clinton said, "You've overcome so many obstacles, broken through so many barriers. But now you face an additional challenge – the challenge that climate change presents – of heat."

Clinton was speaking on the occasion of SEWA's 50th anniversary, during which she also paid tribute to Ela Bhatt, a social worker, Gandhian, and the founder of SEWA, who died in November 2022. She also unveiled a plaque near a banyan tree planted by Bhatt at Ahmedabad's Victoria Garden last year.

