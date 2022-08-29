ADVERTISEMENT

Pics: Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra Welcome Home Ganpati Idol

Shilpa Shetty has started her preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi.

Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed home the Ganpati idol. Shilpa wore a white top while bringing home the idol. She also went on to wave at the media and smiled while the idol was brought into her house.

