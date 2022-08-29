ADVERTISEMENT
Pics: Shilpa Shetty & Raj Kundra Welcome Home Ganpati Idol
Shilpa Shetty has started her preparations for Ganesh Chaturthi.
Shilpa Shetty and Raj Kundra welcomed home the Ganpati idol. Shilpa wore a white top while bringing home the idol. She also went on to wave at the media and smiled while the idol was brought into her house.
ADVERTISEMENT
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: Shilpa Shetty Raj Kundra
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200
or more
PREMIUM
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
×
×