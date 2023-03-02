In Photos: G20 Foreign Ministers' Meet
Discussions at the G20 Foreign Ministers' meeting were around challenges to multilateralism, among other issues
The G20 Foreign Ministers Meeting kicked off at the Rashtrapati Bhawan Cultural Centre (RBCC) in New Delhi on Thursday, 2 March.
Foreign ministers from major countries like India, Brazil, Canada, China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, the United Kingdom, and the United States, among others, were in attendance.
Addressing the meeting through a video message, PM Modi urged the G20 countries to build consensus on pressing challenges facing growth, development, economic resilience, disaster resilience, and financial stability.
