Photos: From Shaheen Bagh to Jamia, Sites Cleared Citing COVID-19

The empty protest site at Shaheen Bagh.
The empty protest site at Shaheen Bagh.(Photo: PTI)

Citing lockdowns being enforced in different states to curb the spread of coronavirus, several anti-CAA protest sites including Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia have been cleared by the police on Tuesday, 24 March.

Shaheen Bagh, Delhi

Police personnel talk to locals near Shaheen Bagh protest site.
(Photo: PTI)
The empty protest site at Shaheen Bagh.
(Photo: PTI)
Delhi Police personnel remove posters at Shaheen Bagh protest site.
(Photo: PTI)
Locals look on as a heavy deployment of police force is put in place in Shaheen Bagh.
(Photo: PTI)
Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi

Police also cleared the protest site outside Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI). JMI had temporarily suspended the protest on 21 March at Gate No 7, in view of coronavirus outbreak.

Police and paramilitary personnel clear the site of protest at Jamia College.
(Photo: PTI)
The protest site outside Gate No.7 in Jamia being cleared.
(Photo: PTI)

Apart from Shaheen Bagh and Jamia, the protest sites at Delhi’s Hauz Rani, Jaffrabad and Turkman Gate were also cleared by Delhi police on Tuesday.

A scene from deserted Hauz Rani protest site.
(Source: ANI)

Mumbai Bagh

Mumbai Bagh protest has been temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, but chairs and posters are in place to mark a symbolic protest against the CAA.

(Photo: Accessed by The Quint)
Bilal Bagh, Bengaluru

After 45 days of continuous protest, Bengaluru’s Bilal Bagh also suspended its 24/7 sit-in demonstration. From hundreds of women flocking to Bilal Bagh on Tannery Road 8 February onwards, the number had dwindled to mere tens, sitting resolutely on chairs, one metre away from one another due to the coronavirus outbreak.

From 8 February, Bengaluru’s Bilal Bagh protest has continued unabated, making it the longest-running anti-CAA and NRC protest in the city.
(Photo: Sourced by The Quint)

Park Circus, Kolkata

After 75 days of continuous protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), protesters at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan have cleared the venue, except for seven people.

However, the protest has not been called off. The protestors are "working from home", if you would, as they have left their shoes or items of clothing with their names at the protest site.

A protester leaves a piece of paper with their name on it at the Park Circus protest venue.
(Photo: Aisha Zaman)
A protester leaves their shoes and a piece of paper with their name on it at the Park Circus protest venue.
(Photo: Aisha Zaman)

