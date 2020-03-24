Photos: From Shaheen Bagh to Jamia, Sites Cleared Citing COVID-19
Citing lockdowns being enforced in different states to curb the spread of coronavirus, several anti-CAA protest sites including Shaheen Bagh and Jamia Millia Islamia have been cleared by the police on Tuesday, 24 March.
Shaheen Bagh, Delhi
Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi
Police also cleared the protest site outside Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI). JMI had temporarily suspended the protest on 21 March at Gate No 7, in view of coronavirus outbreak.
Apart from Shaheen Bagh and Jamia, the protest sites at Delhi’s Hauz Rani, Jaffrabad and Turkman Gate were also cleared by Delhi police on Tuesday.
Mumbai Bagh
Mumbai Bagh protest has been temporarily suspended due to the coronavirus pandemic, but chairs and posters are in place to mark a symbolic protest against the CAA.
Bilal Bagh, Bengaluru
After 45 days of continuous protest, Bengaluru’s Bilal Bagh also suspended its 24/7 sit-in demonstration. From hundreds of women flocking to Bilal Bagh on Tannery Road 8 February onwards, the number had dwindled to mere tens, sitting resolutely on chairs, one metre away from one another due to the coronavirus outbreak.
Park Circus, Kolkata
After 75 days of continuous protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), protesters at Kolkata's Park Circus Maidan have cleared the venue, except for seven people.
However, the protest has not been called off. The protestors are "working from home", if you would, as they have left their shoes or items of clothing with their names at the protest site.