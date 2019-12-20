Farhan to Anurag, These Celebs Joined Anti-CAA Protest in Mumbai
Farhan Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap attend the Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest in Mumbai.
Farhan Akhtar, Anurag Kashyap attend the Anti-Citizenship Amendment Act protest in Mumbai.(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Farhan to Anurag, These Celebs Joined Anti-CAA Protest in Mumbai

Quint Entertainment
Photos

On 19 December, Mumbai took August Kranti Maidan by storm as over twenty-five thousand people gathered to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC. The protest saw crowds shouting slogans, holding placards and raising their voices against the Act. Many celebrities also joined in to extend support. From Farhan Akhtar, Jim Sarbh to Anurag Kashyap, everyone praised the peaceful manner in which the protest was conducted and even thanked the Mumbai Police for being cooperative.

Take a look at the photos:

Also Read : Tanmay Bhat Posts Video Asking Refugees Not to Come to India 

Loading...
  • 08
    Farhan Akhtar at August Kranti Maidan.&nbsp;
    Farhan Akhtar at August Kranti Maidan. (Photo Courtesy: PTI)
  • 07
    Saqib Saleem clicks a photo with the protesters.&nbsp;
    Saqib Saleem clicks a photo with the protesters. (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
  • 06
    Kunal Kamra holds a placard while interacting with the crowd.&nbsp;
    Kunal Kamra holds a placard while interacting with the crowd. (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
  • 05
    Kaneez Surka raises her voice against CAA.&nbsp;
    Kaneez Surka raises her voice against CAA. (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
  • 04
    Arjun Mathur attends the protest.&nbsp;
    Arjun Mathur attends the protest. (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
  • 03
    Anurag Kashyap interacts with the people while raising his slogan.&nbsp;
    Anurag Kashyap interacts with the people while raising his slogan. (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
  • 02
    Jim Sarbh holds a placard that reads, ‘Silent No Longer.’
    Jim Sarbh holds a placard that reads, ‘Silent No Longer.’(Photo Courtesy: Instagram)
  • 01
    Huma Qureshi poses with a young protester.&nbsp;
    Huma Qureshi poses with a young protester. (Photo Courtesy: Instagram)

Also Read : Learn From Students: Alia Bhatt on Jamia Protests

(The Quint is now available on Telegram. For handpicked stories every day, subscribe to us on Telegram)

Follow our Photos section for more stories.

    Loading...