Farhan to Anurag, These Celebs Joined Anti-CAA Protest in Mumbai

On 19 December, Mumbai took August Kranti Maidan by storm as over twenty-five thousand people gathered to protest against the Citizenship Amendment Act and NRC. The protest saw crowds shouting slogans, holding placards and raising their voices against the Act. Many celebrities also joined in to extend support. From Farhan Akhtar, Jim Sarbh to Anurag Kashyap, everyone praised the peaceful manner in which the protest was conducted and even thanked the Mumbai Police for being cooperative.

