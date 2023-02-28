ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: Tight Contest in TN's Erode East By-Election Ends With 74.69% Polling

In Erode East, a tight contest was held between Congress, AIADMK and BJP.

Soundarya Athimuthu
Published
Photos
2 min read
In Photos: Tight Contest in TN's Erode East By-Election Ends With 74.69% Polling
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Following the sudden demise of Congress MLA E Thirumahan Everaa, who died of cardiac arrest on 4 January 2023, the Erode (East) Assembly constituency in Tamil Nadu witnessed a by-election.

(Photo courtesy: PTI)

The voting for the tightly contested Erode East by-election began at 7 am on Monday, 27 February. There were a total of 238 polling stations, including 34 vulnerable ones. A total of 1,430 ballot units, 286 control units, and 310 voter-verifiable paper audit trials (VVPATs) used for the polls. Five ballot machines bearing 16 symbols each were used in every polling booth.

(Photo courtesy: PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

A total of 77 candidates contested in the by-election. The constituency has a total of 2,26,898 voters including 1,10,713 men, 1,16,140 women and 23 transgender persons. Till 5 pm, 70.58 % voter turnout was recorded. The votes will be counted on 2 March, 2023.

(Photo courtesy: Twitter)

Also Read

AIADMK Leadership Row: SC Affirms EPS as Sole Leader; What's OPS' Future in TN?

AIADMK Leadership Row: SC Affirms EPS as Sole Leader; What's OPS' Future in TN?
ADVERTISEMENT

The DMK-backed Congress fielded EVKS Elangovan as its candidate and he cast his vote in bypoll. Earlier, actor turned politician Kamal Haasan’s Makkal Needhi Maiam (MNM), for the first time, extended support to the Congress.

(Photo courtesy: PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

The AIADMK fielded two-time MLA KS Thennarasu as its candidate for the Erode East by-election, and he cast his vote.

(Photo courtesy: Twitter)

Also Read

Erode East By-Election: All Eyes on the Tussle Within the AIADMK-BJP Camp

Erode East By-Election: All Eyes on the Tussle Within the AIADMK-BJP Camp
ADVERTISEMENT

Chief Electoral Officer Sathyabrata Sahoo monitored the polls from Election Control Room in Secretariat, Chennai.

(Photo courtesy: PTI)

ADVERTISEMENT

Modakkurichi BJP MLA C Saraswathi exercised her franchise. 

(Photo courtesy: Twitter)

ADVERTISEMENT

The Naam Tamilar Katchi (NTK) fielded Menaka Navaneedhan and Desiya Murpokku Dravidar Kazhagam (DMDK) named S Anand as their candidates. The Amma Makkal Munnetra Kazhagam (AMMK) which fielded AM Shiva Phrashanth but he opted out of the poll fray at the eleventh hour. The PMK announced that it would not contest in the by-poll, as it considered the exercise unnecessary and a waste of money.

(Photo courtesy: Twitter)

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  BJP   Politics   Tamil Nadu 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×