ADVERTISEMENT
In Photos: Is Maintaining a Healthy Life As Complicated As We Think?
Does being healthy really have to be that difficult? Probably not. Here are some tips.
The Quint DAILY
For impactful stories you just can’t miss
By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy
ADVERTISEMENT
We live in the era of "hustle culture" where paying attention to our health feels like another added stress to the already existing list.
But does being healthy really have to be that difficult? Probably not. We spoke to Dr Pareen Dabolkar, a Mumbai-based obstetrician-gynecologist gives us a few simple tips.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos
Topics: World Health Day Fitness wellness
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.
Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×