Orchards in Herpora, Sedow Chekh, Kellar, Resh Nagri, Imam Sahib and other adjacent hamlets have suffered damage in the ongoing snowfall.
(Photo: Muneeb Ul Islam)
In Photos: Early Snowfall in Kashmir Damages Apple Orchards, Cripples Life
Orchards in multiple hamlets in south Kashmir’s Shopian and Kulagm have reportedly suffered extensive damage.
Amid the ongoing incessant rains and snow in parts of the Kashmir Valley, orchards in multiple hamlets in south Kashmir’s Shopian and Kulgam have reportedly suffered extensive damage, plunging the local populace into a state of gloom.
Orchards in Herpora, Sedow, Chekh, Kellar, Resh Nagri, Imam Sahib and other adjacent hamlets have suffered damage in the ongoing snowfall, which started on Friday night. In most of the places, the twigs and branches of trees have broken with around forty percent fruit yet to be harvested by the orchardists.
“With many of the orchardists still busy with harvesting, they had not done trimming of the trees due to which a lot of trees have got damaged,” a local said, adding that unexpected weather conditions have plunged the whole populace into despair and gloom.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.