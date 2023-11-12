ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

In Pics: Alia-Ranbir, Sara Ali Khan Attend Kareena Kapoor's Diwali Party

Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hosted an intimate Diwali bash for family and a few friends.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
In Pics: Alia-Ranbir, Sara Ali Khan Attend Kareena Kapoor's Diwali Party
i
Like
Hindi Female
listen

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Bollywood couple Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan hosted an intimate Diwali bash for family and friends at their residence on Saturday, 11 November. Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor turned heads at the party.

  • 01/04

    Alia and Ranbir attend Kareena's party. 

    (Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Alia and Ranbir attend Kareena's party.&nbsp;</p></div>
  • 02/04

    Sara and Ibrahim also attended the party.

    (Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Sara and Ibrahim also attended the party.</p></div>
  • 03/04

    The sibling duo looked stunning. 

    (Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>The sibling duo looked stunning.&nbsp;</p></div>
  • 04/04

    Alia turned heads in a red lehenga. 

    (Photo Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

    <div class="paragraphs"><p>Alia turned heads in a red lehenga.&nbsp;</p></div>
Also Read

'Blessed to Have You': Alia Bhatt Shares Photos on Daughter Raha's 1st Birthday

'Blessed to Have You': Alia Bhatt Shares Photos on Daughter Raha's 1st Birthday

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Ranbir Kapoor    Alia Bhat 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×