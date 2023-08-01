Photos: Dengue At 5-Year High in Delhi, Here's What Government Guidelines Say

ADVERTISEMENT
With an increase in dengue cases in Delhi, the toll has now reached a five-year-high. With over 180 cases reported, this is the most number of people dengue has affected in the city since 2018.
The flood that wrecked havoc in Delhi in July seems to have only aggravated the situation.
Here's all you need to know about the dengue virus and what the Delhi government is doing to control the disease.
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)