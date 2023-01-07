In Photos: As Cold Wave Grips Delhi, A Tale of Those Awake at Night

As the cold wave grips Delhi, with the city recording 1.8 degrees as the lowest temperature one night this week, not everyone is indoors. On one of the coldest nights this winter -- 5 January -- The Quint met delivery executives, auto drivers, and security guards who keep the city functional at night, despite the cold.

Most are daily wage labourers who migrated to the Capital from other places in a bid to earn a livelihood.

A few rounds of south Delhi on the night of 5 January revealed the class disparity at play. With Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) of housing societies, civic bodies and private companies providing workers with the bare minimum, they make do with what they have in order to get through the coldest night of the winter so far.