Photos: The Art of Lucknowi Chikankari — From Block Printing to Stitches

Chikankari Kadhai or embroidery is a craft characterised by the delicate use of white cotton thread on fine cotton fabric, which finds its roots in the City of Nawabs, Lucknow, Uttar Pradesh.

This legacy of Chikankari in Lucknow spans over two centuries and was nurtured under the generous patronage of the Nawabs. More than 5,000 families residing in and around the remote villages of Lucknow are deeply engaged in the Chikankari embroidery industry, and the process of creating these beautiful garments has remained largely unchanged since the Mughal period.