In Pics: Chennai’s Own Shaheen Bagh Against CAA – ‘Shaheenpet’

That is what protesters at Chennai’s Old Washermanpet have to say about their own version of Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh – now aka, Shaheenpet, thanks to social media.



If you get off at Pencil Factory bus stop in Korukkupet these days, you will come across hundreds of men, women and children. The chants of azaadi and inquilab zindabaad echo as artists, social activists, local leaders, common folk – everyone – take turns to explain why they believe the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) and National Register of Citizens (NRC) is discriminatory to some religious groups.

The Quint walked into these lanes to bring you a glimpse of Chennai’s very own Shaheen Bagh, or as its now being called – Shaheenpet.