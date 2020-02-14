Chennai: Cops Lathicharge CAA Protesters; Demonstrations Continue

Hundreds of anti-CAA protesters have come out on the streets in various parts of Chennai after cops resorted to lathicharge protesters at at the city’s Old Washermanpet area on 14 February.

Protests continued overnight at key location including, Trichy, Pondicherry, Coimbatore, Madurai, Sivagangai, Thiruvannamalai, Tirupur and Erode with people demanding the release of those who have been detained and also condemning the lathi charge by the Chennai Police.