Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Stuns In Pink & Black Gown For Her Red Carpet Debut

Kiara Advani made a stunning debut at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. She wore a mermaid-fit, corseted gown with intricate details and a dramatic bow at the back, showcasing her love for clean silhouettes. She paired the gown with semi-sheer gloves and styled her hair in a sleek bun. Her makeup featured bold eyes, nude lips, and her signature dewy look, completing her glamorous appearance.
- 01/04
Kiara Advani made a stunning debut at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.
(Photo:X)
- 02/04
She wore a mermaid-fit, corseted gown with intricate details.
(Photo:X)
- 03/04
She paired the gown with semi-sheer gloves and styled her hair in a sleek bun.
(Photo:X)
- 04/04
Her makeup featured bold eyes, nude lips, and her signature dewy look.
(Photo:X)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)