Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Stuns In Pink & Black Gown For Her Red Carpet Debut

Kiara Advani wows in a stunning pink and black gown at Cannes 2024.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
story-hero-img
Hindi Female

Kiara Advani made a stunning debut at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival. She wore a mermaid-fit, corseted gown with intricate details and a dramatic bow at the back, showcasing her love for clean silhouettes. She paired the gown with semi-sheer gloves and styled her hair in a sleek bun. Her makeup featured bold eyes, nude lips, and her signature dewy look, completing her glamorous appearance.

  • 01/04

    Kiara Advani made a stunning debut at the 2024 Cannes Film Festival.

    (Photo:X)

  • 02/04

    She wore a mermaid-fit, corseted gown with intricate details.

    (Photo:X)

  • 03/04

    She paired the gown with semi-sheer gloves and styled her hair in a sleek bun.

    (Photo:X)

  • 04/04

    Her makeup featured bold eyes, nude lips, and her signature dewy look.

    (Photo:X)

Topics:  Kiara Advani 

