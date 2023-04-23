ADVERTISEMENT

‘We're All Brothers Here’: How Dark Stores Function as Workspace for Gig Workers

A few days after widespread protests by Blinkit workers, The Quint spent a day with delivery executives in Delhi.

Ashna Butani
Published
Photos
2 min read

In the absence of a physical workspace, the warehouses come the closest to an office space where all delivery executives can congregate. A spirit of brotherhood prevails as it is here that riders meet fellow workers every day. Many of the ‘dark stores’ recently saw protests by Blinkit workers and some Blinkit warehouses were also shut. 

A few days after widespread protests by Blinkit workers, The Quint spent a day with delivery executives from different companies outside the warehouse and heard out their plight, navigating the unorganised gig economy, as well as their daily struggles. 

