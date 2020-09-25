View Fullscreen
Farmers under the banner of West Bengal Kisan Majdoor Trinamool Congress Committee take part in a protest against new farm bills, in Kolkata, Friday, 25 September 2020.

(Photo: PTI)

‘Bharat Bandh’ in Photos: Countrywide Agitation Against Farm Bills

This protest came days after the bills were passed in the parliament amid chaos.

A nationwide protest took place against the contentious farm bills on Friday, 25 September, with over two dozen farmer organisations having announced their support to the call for the bandh.

This development comes days after they were passed in Parliament amid chaos, and with allegations of a division vote being denied to Opposition parties, despite requests.

