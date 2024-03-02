Pics: Vicky-Katrina & Other Celebs Arrive for Anant Ambani’s Pre-Wedding Event

It's day 2 of Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant's pre-wedding festivities and the who's who of Bollywood celebrities are in attendance. Several celebrities like Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, and Ranveer Singh had been spotted at the bash on day 1.

Now, Vicky Kaushal, Katrina Kaif, Kiran Rao, and Shahid Kapoor among others have been photographed at the event. Mark Zuckerberg also posted a picture of he and his wife Priscilla Chan's outfits for the second day.

Having started on 1 March, Anant Ambani's pre-wedding celebration will end on 3 March. Pop sensation Rihanna performed some of her hit songs at Jamnagar as part of the celebrations.

Take a look at the photos.