Pics: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Reach Ayodhya For Ram Mandir Inauguration

It's a big day in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, where the mega Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla's idol in the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is about to take place on Monday, 22 January. The rituals will be presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and nearly 8,000 VIP guests will be a part of the event.

A number of celebrities have reached Ayodhya to witness the inauguration. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rohit Shetty, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut were clicked by the paparazzi as they made their way to the temple.