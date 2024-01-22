ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD

Pics: Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Reach Ayodhya For Ram Mandir Inauguration

The rituals of the 'Pran Pratistha' ceremony will be presided over by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read
story-hero-img
i
Hindi Female
listen
Aa
Aa
Small
Aa
Medium
Aa
Large

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

Newsletter image

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

It's a big day in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, where the mega Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram Lalla's idol in the newly built Ram Janmabhoomi Temple is about to take place on Monday, 22 January. The rituals will be presided by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and nearly 8,000 VIP guests will be a part of the event.

A number of celebrities have reached Ayodhya to witness the inauguration. Amitabh Bachchan, Abhishek Bachchan, Rohit Shetty, Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt, Vicky Kaushal-Katrina Kaif, Kangana Ranaut were clicked by the paparazzi as they made their way to the temple.

Also Read

In Pics: Vicky-Katrina, Ranbir-Alia Leave For Ram Mandir Inauguration In Ayodhya

alsoRead-img

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read Latest News and Breaking News at The Quint, browse for more from photos

Topics:  Ram Mandir   Ayodhya 

ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENTREMOVE AD
More News
×
×
Join Us On: