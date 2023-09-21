ADVERTISEMENT
'Jaane Jaan of Industry': Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor Send Wishes to Kareena Kapoor

Kareena Kapoor celebrates her 43rd birthday today.

'Jaane Jaan of Industry': Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor Send Wishes to Kareena Kapoor
Kareena Kapoor celebrates her 43rd birthday on 21 September. To mark the special occasion, the actor's friends and family members took to social media to wish her.

Actors Alia Bhatt, Arjun Kapoor, Malaika Arora, Soha Ali Khan, and Neetu Kapoor also sent their heartfelt wishes to the Jaane Jaan actor.

Topics:  Kareena Kapoor   Arjun Kapoor   Alia Bhatt 

