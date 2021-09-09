Ajay Devgn, Kiara Advani, KJo Visit Akshay Kumar to Offer Condolences

Akshay Kumar's mother Aruna Bhatia passed away on Wednesday, 8 September. On Thursday, Ajay Devgn, Kiara Advani, Sidharth Malhotra, Karan Johar and other friends and colleagues from the industry visited Akshay to offer their condolences.

Sharing the news of his mother's passing in the morning Akshay wrote on social media, "She was my core. And today I feel an unbearable pain at the very core of my existence. My maa Smt Aruna Bhatia peacefully left this world today morning and got reunited with my dad in the other world. I respect your prayers as I and my family go through this period. Om Shanti.”