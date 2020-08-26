(Photo Courtesy: Vishesh Films)
Alia Bhatt and Pooja Bhatt take a break between shots.
Pics: Ahead of ‘Sadak 2’ Release, Some BTS Moments From the Film
The film drops on Disney+Hotstar on 28 August.
Mahesh Bhatt's much-awaited film Sadak 2 is all set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on 28 August. The film will see Mahesh Bhatt's return as a director after almost a decade. Alia Bhatt will also team up with her father and sister Pooja Bhatt for the first time.
The trailer released some time back, and the movie seems to be a revenge thriller. Sadak 2 is a sequel of the original 1991 film which also starred Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt.
Ahead of the release, let us take a look at some behind-the-scenes moments from the sets, wherein we see Alia, Pooja, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and other co-stars share some light moments.
Liked this story? We'll send you more. Subscribe to The Quint's newsletter and get selected stories delivered to your inbox every day. Click to get started.
The Quint is available on Telegram & WhatsApp too, click to join.
Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.