Pics: Ahead of ‘Sadak 2’ Release, Some BTS Moments From the Film

Mahesh Bhatt's much-awaited film Sadak 2 is all set to premiere on Disney+Hotstar on 28 August. The film will see Mahesh Bhatt's return as a director after almost a decade. Alia Bhatt will also team up with her father and sister Pooja Bhatt for the first time.

The trailer released some time back, and the movie seems to be a revenge thriller. Sadak 2 is a sequel of the original 1991 film which also starred Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt.

Ahead of the release, let us take a look at some behind-the-scenes moments from the sets, wherein we see Alia, Pooja, Aditya Roy Kapur, Sanjay Dutt and other co-stars share some light moments.