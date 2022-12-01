In Photos: Actor Swara Bhaskar Joins Rahul Gandhi In Bharat Jodo Yatra
Previously actors Pooja Bhatt and Sushant Singh also joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.
Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar took part in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, 1 December. On its 83rd day, the yatra will be passing through Ujjain. Earlier this month, Gandhi was joined by his sister and the party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with her husband, Robert Vadra. Previously, other Bollywood celebrities like Pooja Bhatt, Sushant Singh, Amol Palekar, and Riya Sen had also marched along with the leader for the ongoing campaign.
The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on 7 September and has so far covered 36 districts and 7 states. The yatra is to cover 1209 km.
