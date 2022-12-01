ADVERTISEMENT

In Photos: Actor Swara Bhaskar Joins Rahul Gandhi In Bharat Jodo Yatra

Previously actors Pooja Bhatt and Sushant Singh also joined Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

Quint Entertainment
Published
Photos
1 min read

Bollywood actor Swara Bhaskar took part in Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Madhya Pradesh on Thursday, 1 December. On its 83rd day, the yatra will be passing through Ujjain. Earlier this month, Gandhi was joined by his sister and the party's general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, along with her husband, Robert Vadra. Previously, other Bollywood celebrities like Pooja Bhatt, Sushant Singh, Amol Palekar, and Riya Sen had also marched along with the leader for the ongoing campaign.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra began on 7 September and has so far covered 36 districts and 7 states. The yatra is to cover 1209 km.

Also Read

In Photos: Actor Pooja Bhatt Walks With Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra

In Photos: Actor Pooja Bhatt Walks With Rahul Gandhi in Bharat Jodo Yatra

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from photos

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Quint Insider
25
100
200

or more

PREMIUM

3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Insider Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×