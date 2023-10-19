Yeh Jo India Hai Na | Why Use ‘Jai Sri Ram’ To Taunt Pak Cricketers and Muslims?

Imagine World Cup 2023. Ahmedabad. Narendra Modi stadium. The big match. India vs Pakistan. Well over 1,00,000 spectators. A sea of blue, totally rooting for India.

The Pakistan innings are in disarray. After a good 3rd wicket partnership between Pakistan’s captain Babar Azam and vice captain Mohammad Rizwan, which saw Pakistan comfortable at 155/2, things were falling apart. India’s bowlers – Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammad Siraj – were wrecking Pakistan’s middle order.

It was 168 for 6 when Bumrah clean bowled Mohammad Rizwan for 49. India would surely go 8-0 up in its amazing clean sheet in ODI World Cup matches against Pakistan.

With so much going our way, what was the need for spectators to jeer, taunt, and insult Mohammad Rizwan with chants of 'Jai Sri Ram’ as he walked up the steps, through the spectators, back to the Pakistan changing room?