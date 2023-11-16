Xi-Biden Reach for Low-Hanging Fruit As Real Answers Keep Blowing in the Wind

In September, the US and China had launched an Economic and Financial Working Group and both groups have met recently to begin the process of dealing with the economic and financial issues between the two countries. The Chinese are probably hoping that the process could help to moderate US restrictions on technology transfers that are weighing on the Chinese economy.

Another tangled issue that would have been discussed is that of Taiwan. Xi came looking for assurances that the US would discourage political leaders there from brinksmanship in relation to the status of the island. On the other hand, even while emphasising its “One China” approach, the US would not like Chinese interference in the island which has a presidential election coming up in January. Bilateral relations between the two countries nose-dived last year because of the visit of the then US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi to Taiwan.

A readout of the meeting issued by the White House noted: that the leaders have affirmed the need to address the risk of "advanced AI systems and improve AI safety" through government-level talks. This relates to the growing fears that AI could be incorporated into military and nuclear operations. While both sides agreed on this, a US official later said, they were not yet ready for any mutual declaration.