China’s BRI Turns Ten: Debt or Diplomatic Traps, Why India’s Resistance Matters

The tenth anniversary of China’s ambitious BRI (Belt and Road Initiative) which has the personal imprimatur of Chinese President Xi Jinping got off to a relatively modest start in Beijing on Tuesday, 17 October with 23 heads of state/government attending what China had billed as a 'major international event'.

Pitched as the "Third Forum of the BRI" ( earlier ones were held in 2017 and 2019 respectively) the Covid pandemic had led to a delay in convening the forum in the interregnum. In 2019 as many as 37 leaders attended the event and the high-level participation this year has been of a lower number.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, the guest of honor was accorded a visibly warm welcome as a "dear friend” by his Chinese host, even as global attention was focused on Israel’s reprisal against Hamas in Gaza and the rapidly unfolding human tragedy.

Afghanistan was represented by a Taliban delegation led by the acting Commerce and Industry Minister Nooruddin Azizi, and points to Beijing’s comfort level with the regime in Kabul – a development that will be of relevance to Delhi.