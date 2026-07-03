Unequal Benches: The Gender Gap Hidden in India’s Powerful Tribunals

Recent months have offered an uncommon reason for optimism in the debate on gender representation. The elevation of Senior Advocate V Mohana to the Supreme Court ended a five-year hiatus in the appointment of women judges to the Court. Of equal consequence is the current leadership across the High Courts, where four women—Justices Sunita Agarwal, Revati Mohite Dere, Lisa Gill, and Meenakshi Madan Rai—serve as Chief Justices.

The Bar, too, has begun to change; following the Supreme Court’s intervention, all Bar Councils and Associations have reserved 30 percent of elected positions for women, opening spaces that had remained inaccessible to women since inception. These achievements are the product of continuous struggle, scrutiny and public discourse.

However, the intense focus on the Constitutional Courts and the district judiciary has inadvertently overshadowed the gender composition of the tribunals, which continue to be overwhelmingly dominated by one gender.