Justice Mohana's Rise Won't Fix the Judiciary's Gender Skew, But It's a Start

After a gap of over five years, the Supreme Court of India has finally welcomed another woman judge to its bench. On 2 June 2026, Senior Advocate V Mohana took oath as a judge of the apex court, marking only the second instance in history where a woman has been directly elevated from the bar to the Supreme Court.

Her appointment, alongside four High Court Chief Justices, not only ends a prolonged wait for gender diversity in the country’s highest judicial forum but also restores the presence of two women judges on the bench simultaneously—Justice BV Nagarathna being the other. This moment is not merely a statistical addition; it is a symbolic crack in a ceiling that has remained stubbornly intact for far too long.