Part 2: How The *@#$ Will AI Change Our World? Five Questions to Go Figure!

An obvious and massive shift in wealth will occur. People who own capital will become infinitely richer compared to those who work for them. The tip of this iceberg is already visible, with the frenetic valuations and cash hordes of the 'Magnificent Seven' tech giants, ie, Alphabet/Google, Apple, Amazon, Nvidia, Microsoft, Meta, and Musk/Tesla/x.AI/SpaceX. The founders and key employees of these companies are worth hundreds of billions of dollars. As the “network effect” accelerates, it’s conceivable that a dozen or so tech gurus could become trillionaires.

But that’s just the sexy-folklore tip, or peak, of the phenomenon. What’s happening in the submerged part of the iceberg is more frightening.