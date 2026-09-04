Polygamy in India: Why the Supreme Court Must Look Beyond Religious Doctrine

The case against treating polygamy as a categorical imperative actually comes from within the Quran, and is not some external imposition, as a larger section of the community fears. Surah An-Nisa 4:3 “limits” (not permits) marrying up to four wives, and ties that “limitation” to husband's ability to be just.

I am using the word “limit” here since in Pre-Islamic Arab, men were engaging in multiple marriages going up to 20-25 in number depending upon their wealth and status, so the verse basically restricted these multiple marriages up to 4 only. Verse 4:3, as we’ve seen, puts a condition on men to be just towards all 4 wives, Verse 4:129 then declares that such fairness between wives is never fully achievable, however hard one tries, Reading together, this sounds more like a restriction on polygamy, than a Quranic permission.

The Hadith literature says the same thing, even more outrightly. As per Sahih Al Bukhari, Prophet Mohammad refused to let Hazrat Ali take a second wife while Fatimah was alive, saying, "Fatimah is a part of me, and whatever hurts her hurts me”

A separate tradition, recorded in Sunan Abi Dawud 2133 and echoed in Tirmidhi, Nasa'i and Ibn Majah, warns that when a man has two wives and he is inclined to one of them, he will come on the Day of judgement with one side of his body drooping or paralysed, as if half of him is disabled.