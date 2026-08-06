From Teachers to 'Academic Majdoors': Why Professors Sat Out the Protests

This precarity is further worsened by the dramatic neoliberalisation of the university within this period. ‘Corporate culture’, notably from the exploitative IT firms, has been mass imported into the campus. Biometric logins linked to payrolls, hire-and-fire policies, overworking teaching hours, underpaying qualified professionals, seated in cramped overflowing cubicles, saddled with restrictive leave rights and often abusive administrative bosses have decimated faculty morale beyond measure.

This is particularly worse in private institutions and universities who have proliferated massively under the Modi government. Much like the regime itself, many of these institutions are PR and marketing obsessed. Faculty are often expected to, and frequently coerced, to promote the image of the institution on platforms like LinkedIn. Hashtags are circulated, monitoring teams report on faculty who do not comply actively, essentially turning professors into marketing staff.

Independent research has no space to breathe. Many of these institutions have spent their library and laboratory budgets on hiring CEOs and elaborate sales teams, building fancy campuses and gymnasiums to lure prospective parents via campus tours. Any research or even coursework which is critically looking at big capital is discouraged aggressively.

Faculty are expected to make students ‘job-ready’ and ‘employable’, rather than so skilled in their chosen field of student that they automatically become hireable. This is more than a semantic difference. Increasingly, the curriculum is being designed to be hiring-friendly. Corporates are being invited to lead what the syllabus should be and students are being farmed out carte blanche to the labor force before even completing their studies, all in the name of making the program more ‘industry-oriented’.

This essentially converts the faculty from teachers to corporate-finishing-school facilitators.