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Siang Dam Protests: Why Dialogue Must Come Before Development

The Pasighat violence shows local activists are the only check on a dam the BJP calls vital to national security.

Sagarneel Sinha
Published
Opinion
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Far away from the power corridors of New Delhi, the northeastern state of Arunachal Pradesh is witnessing protests by the indigenous communities against the proposed Siang Upper Multipurpose Project (SUMP), declared a national project by the previous United Progressive Alliance (UPA) government in 2008. The protests have become a headache for the Pema Khandu-led BJP government of the state. 

The saffron party, with 46 legislators and support of 13 legislators from allies and independents, has been ruling the state with almost no opposition. The main Opposition party, Congress, has completely collapsed. It won only 1 seat in the last assembly elections, held in 2024.

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