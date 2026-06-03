What Lies Behind the Latest India-Nepal Border Controversy

Nepal’s Balen (Balendra) Shah, appointed prime minister in March 2026 after his party's landslide victory in the general election, triggered a transnational political storm in his first address to the Federal Parliament on 31 May.

"You will be surprised to know…I have learnt recently, only after becoming PM….India has not only encroached Nepali territory, but Nepal has also encroached Indian territory in many places,” he said. Acknowledging that the border dispute over Lipulekh, Limpiyadhura, and Kalapani areas represented a sore point in Indo-Nepal bilateral ties, he added that both nations should seek the help of historians, surveyors and experts and "study the facts and sit together as friends and resolve the issue."

His further claim that Kathmandu had already taken up the matter with China and the United Kingdom, since the issue dated back to Britain’s withdrawal from the region in the 1940s, only deepened the controversy..