Suvendu-Led WB Govt Orders Review of Caste Certificates Issued Since 2011

The West Bengal government has initiated a process to screen Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) certificates across the state. This move is part of a broader set of administrative reforms following the recent change in government, with the aim of ensuring that only eligible individuals benefit from reservation policies and welfare schemes.
According to The Indian Express, Kshudiram Tudu, Minister for Tribal Development and Backward Classes Welfare, has called for a comprehensive screening of all SC and ST certificates. The government has also announced that action will be taken against officials found responsible for issuing fake certificates.
At the first Cabinet meeting of the new administration, it was decided that beneficiaries of state and central schemes would be screened using parameters such as deletions from the electoral rolls. Coverage revealed that this is intended to prevent ineligible individuals from accessing government benefits, including those who may have obtained caste certificates through fraudulent means.
In addition to the screening of caste certificates, the government has begun integrating West Bengal with several central schemes that had previously been stalled. Reporting indicated that the state recently signed a memorandum of understanding with the Centre for the PM SHRI Schools initiative, marking a shift in policy alignment after years of resistance under the previous administration.
Administrative sources have stated that the screening process will involve verifying the authenticity of documents and cross-checking beneficiary lists. Analysis showed that the new government is prioritising transparency and accountability in the distribution of welfare benefits.
“The government also appointed Manoj Agarwal, the former state chief electoral officer (CEO) as the new chief secretary, and Subrata Gupta, a special observer during the SIR exercise, as an adviser to the CM. Both decisions were heavily criticised by the TMC.”
Efforts to address the misuse of caste certificates are being accompanied by other reforms, such as the removal of “non-Indians” and “ghost” beneficiaries from ration card lists. Further discussion at a national conference in Bengaluru highlighted the ongoing challenges of caste-based exclusion and the importance of robust verification mechanisms to ensure social justice.
While the government has not released detailed figures on the number of certificates under review, officials have emphasised that the process will be systematic and that any irregularities found will be addressed promptly. As details emerged, the move has drawn attention from various political and social groups, with some calling for transparency in the verification process to prevent harassment of genuine beneficiaries.
“Discrimination is not natural. No woman is born unequal. Society creates inequality through caste, class, patriarchy, and systems of exclusion.”
Broader administrative changes, including the appointment of new officials and the implementation of central schemes, are expected to impact the delivery of welfare services in West Bengal. Recent developments in the state have also underscored the need for effective governance and the protection of rights for all communities.
Note: This article is produced using AI-assisted tools and is based on publicly available information. It has been reviewed by The Quint's editorial team before publishing.