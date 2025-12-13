The End of Pax Americana and a Global Duopoly in the Making

The explicit articulation of the ideological and substantive shift in American security and foreign policy contained in the US National Security Strategy (NSS) 2025, released last week, did not surprise us. As we wrote in our recent book, Everything All At Once: India and the Six Simultaneous Global Transitions, Pax Americana, as we have known it for the past 70 years is in its last throes, and the maneuvers of the Donald Trump administration will only serve to hasten its end.

As we also underlined in the volume, however, there is a method to the madness. And it is premised on a deep ideological adherence to MAGA (Make America Great Again), which is likely to outlast its progenitor.

In the detritus which has resulted from the wrecking ball Washington has taken to the international rules-based system in the form of the NSS to define a new “America First” foreign policy doctrine, it is now abundantly clear that the US no longer guarantees world order.